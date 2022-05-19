Mitch Kupchak Signs Multi-Year Extension with Hornets

In April of 2018, veteran league executive Mitch Kupchak agreed to become the new general manager of the Charlotte Hornets, replacing Rich Cho. Since taking over, the Hornets have steadily improved, especially in terms of the draft and identifying talent. The team now has a young core to build around in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges who have each helped the Hornets make the postseason in back-to-back years.

Throughout the course of the season, rumors began to float around that Kupchak would step down as the GM at the end of the season or potentially retire altogether. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Kupchak revealed his status and future plans.

"I will be here for the foreseeable future," Kupchak said. "I've agreed with the Hornets to continue to work for years to come. I think the expression would be a 'multi-year deal'. I'm thankful to still be working in this league, going to meetings with general managers and the commissioner, and all of these great people at the league office. I'm lucky to be in this position and to continue to do it. For better or worse, I'll be here for the next couple of years.

"As far as I know, it's the same role," Kupchak said with a laugh and a wink.

