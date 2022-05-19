Skip to main content

Mitch Kupchak Signs Multi-Year Extension with Hornets

The well-respected GM will remain in Charlotte.

In April of 2018, veteran league executive Mitch Kupchak agreed to become the new general manager of the Charlotte Hornets, replacing Rich Cho. Since taking over, the Hornets have steadily improved, especially in terms of the draft and identifying talent. The team now has a young core to build around in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges who have each helped the Hornets make the postseason in back-to-back years.

Throughout the course of the season, rumors began to float around that Kupchak would step down as the GM at the end of the season or potentially retire altogether. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Kupchak revealed his status and future plans. 

"I will be here for the foreseeable future," Kupchak said. "I've agreed with the Hornets to continue to work for years to come. I think the expression would be a 'multi-year deal'. I'm thankful to still be working in this league, going to meetings with general managers and the commissioner, and all of these great people at the league office. I'm lucky to be in this position and to continue to do it. For better or worse, I'll be here for the next couple of years.

"As far as I know, it's the same role," Kupchak said with a laugh and a wink.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

kupchak
News

Instant Reaction and Analysis To Kupchak Press Conference

By James Plowright23 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-19T145502.066
News

Mitch Kupchak Explains Decision to Fire James Borrego

By Schuyler Callihan36 minutes ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Press Conference 5/19

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_12023621_168388579_lowres (2)
NBA Draft 2022

Analyzing Jonathan Givony's Mock Draft Projections for the Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanMay 18, 2022
Prospect Rankings
News

Hornets Top 15 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings

By James PlowrightMay 18, 2022
USATSI_16477501_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17057576_168388579_lowres (1)
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Lottery Pick Slot Revealed

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
https___orlandomagicdaily.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_04_923948126-portland-trail-blazers-v-phoenix-suns.jpg
News

Hornets Interview Stotts + Ham & Atkinson a Second Time

By James PlowrightMay 17, 2022