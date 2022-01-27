Skip to main content

NBA Fines Hornets Forward P.J. Washington $15k

The NBA hands out a small fine to Hornets reserve big man.

Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced that Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington was fined $15,000 for his role in an on-court altercation in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto's Justin Champagnie was also fined the same amount. 

Washington leaned into Champagnie with his shoulder on the defensive end and then the next trip up the floor Champagnie responded with a shove to the back and a little scrap ensued. Both players were ejected.

The Hornets will return to Spectrum Center on Friday night to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

