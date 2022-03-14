OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Thunder

The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

PG LaMelo Ball Season stats: 19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 7.3 apg, 1.5 spg, 41% FG, 36% 3FG (61 games) SG Terry Rozier Season stats: 19.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 43% FG, 37% 3FG (59 games) SF Miles Bridges Season stats: 19.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 48% FG, 31% 3FG (66 games) PF P.J. Washington Season stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 45% FG, 36% 3FG (51 games) C Mason Plumlee Season stats: 6.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg, 63% FG, (59 games)

