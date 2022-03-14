Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Thunder

The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

PG LaMelo Ball

USATSI_17876419_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 7.3 apg, 1.5 spg, 41% FG, 36% 3FG (61 games)

SG Terry Rozier

USATSI_17663700_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 19.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 43% FG, 37% 3FG (59 games)

SF Miles Bridges

USATSI_17861830_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 19.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 48% FG, 31% 3FG (66 games)

PF P.J. Washington

USATSI_17365947_168388579_lowres (1)

Season stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 45% FG, 36% 3FG (51 games)

C Mason Plumlee

USATSI_17444248_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 6.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg, 63% FG, (59 games)

