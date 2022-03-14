OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Thunder
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
PG LaMelo Ball
Season stats: 19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 7.3 apg, 1.5 spg, 41% FG, 36% 3FG (61 games)
SG Terry Rozier
Season stats: 19.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 43% FG, 37% 3FG (59 games)
SF Miles Bridges
Season stats: 19.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 48% FG, 31% 3FG (66 games)
PF P.J. Washington
Season stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 45% FG, 36% 3FG (51 games)
C Mason Plumlee
Season stats: 6.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg, 63% FG, (59 games)
