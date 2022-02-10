Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland on February 20th. However, the night before, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be electric with the annual skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest set to take place. Recently, the NBA announced the participants for each contest.
Skills challenge
Antetokounmpos: Alex Antetokounmpo (Raptors 905), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley
Rooks: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey
Three-point contest
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
Read More
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Slam dunk contest
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.