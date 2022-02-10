Skip to main content

Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed

The field is set for the 2022 All-Star Game competitions in Cleveland.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland on February 20th. However, the night before, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be electric with the annual skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest set to take place. Recently, the NBA announced the participants for each contest.

Skills challenge

Antetokounmpos: Alex Antetokounmpo (Raptors 905), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley

Rooks: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey

Three-point contest

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Read More

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Slam dunk contest

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17485414_168388579_lowres
News

Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16942199_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17390246_168388579_lowres
News

3 Trade Proposals That Make Sense for the Hornets

1 hour ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame vs Bulls

13 hours ago
IMG_9087
News

WATCH: James Borrego Talks Loss to Bulls

13 hours ago
USATSI_17649898_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Go Winless in Four-Game Homestand Following Loss to Bulls

14 hours ago
USATSI_17620053_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Bulls

17 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-09T131929.988
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

17 hours ago