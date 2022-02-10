Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed

The field is set for the 2022 All-Star Game competitions in Cleveland.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland on February 20th. However, the night before, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be electric with the annual skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest set to take place. Recently, the NBA announced the participants for each contest.

Skills challenge

Antetokounmpos: Alex Antetokounmpo (Raptors 905), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley

Rooks: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey

Three-point contest

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Slam dunk contest

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

