Raptors 905 Defeat Swarm 130-115

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, fell to the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate) 130-115 on Friday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. With the loss, The Swarm fall to 6-11 on the season.

The 905 (15-6) started the game on an 11-0 run and kept the lead for the entire matchup. 905 build the lead to as many as 17 points at one point, but the Swarm climb back on several occasions by pulling within one-possession of the visitors five times. Unfortunately, the 905 offense was powered by four 20-point scorers and 56 percent shooting as a team, which countered Greensboro’s comeback efforts.

Jalen Crutcher had a game-high 26 points for the Swarm on 10-of-13 shooting, including 6-for-7 from three-point range. He also had six assists, three rebounds and a steal. James Bouknight had 22 points in his return to the Swarm lineup in 32 minutes. Fellow Hornets assignee Kai Jones added 11 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes.

The 905 quartet of David Johnson (27 points, six rebounds), Isaac Bonga (26 points, six rebounds), Breein Tyree (26 points, five assists) and Reggie Perry (20 points, nine assists) paved the road to victory. Their efforts, plus 32 assists on 45 field goals, paced the efficient and productive Raptors’ offense.

Including Crutcher, Bouknight and Jones, the Swarm had six score in double digits. Scottie Lewis had 16 points and four rebounds in 33 minutes. Arnoldas Kulboka had 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Cameron McGriff scored 14 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

The Swarm shot well (53 percent from the field) but was hampered by 20 turnovers in the game.

Greensboro completes its stretch of three games in four days with the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Fieldhouse.