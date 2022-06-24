Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte

Schuyler Callihan

Steve Clifford is a solid NBA coach, I really do believe that. But everything about this hire screams desperation to me. It goes against just about everything GM Mitch Kupchak has said over the past couple of months. Kupchak wants the young guys to play more and Clifford is keen on going with experience. They wanted a "new voice", yet opted for a familiar one. Sure, it's a different group of players but it's still the same coach who they didn't believe could lead the franchise beyond the 2018 season. Although I wasn't the biggest advocate of Mike D'Antoni, I do think it would have helped LaMelo Ball take his game to the next level. Can Steve Clifford do the same? We'll see. He's more of a defensive-minded coach, which is what the Hornets need but can the offense remain as potent as it was in 2021-22?

When I look at Clifford’s previous stints as a head coach in Charlotte and Orlando, there are two things that stick out to me. First, Cliff knows defense. His teams will perform there. That is a plus for a team that couldn’t defend a team of department store mannequins last season. The second thing that sticks out is that Clifford has been notoriously rigid and stubborn with his rotations. He has never been great at making adjustments and really makes young guys earn the court, possibly to the detriment of their development. I know the Hornets want to make the playoffs, but they are still one of the youngest teams in the league and have a lot of growing to do. Coaches can change and grow just like players, and Clifford will certainly need to do so to get the team back to the playoffs and to justify a second stint with the franchise.

For starters, the optics of hiring Clifford are not good. And perhaps that’s an understatement. But bringing in a coach that is known for putting together top defenses and is respected across the league could end better than what it feels like right now. If he can get the guys to buy in perhaps the results will be better than expected.

Steve Clifford led a Hornets team to a 48-34 record with a solid/decent roster. Currently, I believe the Hornets have a better roster than they did in that 2015-2016 season. Although this hiring is very strange, (considering Clifford was fired from the team to hire James Borrego), I believe Clifford brings defense and has more offensive talent around him than he’s ever had. Clifford will definitely make the Hornets a better defensive team. It does put to question, will this year's rookies and last year's rookies play? Clifford has looked to play veterans more so than the younger players, throughout his Charlotte/Orlando coaching stints. The fan base of the Hornets should all hold off before they bash the hiring of Clifford. Only time will tell if the Hornets made a mistake re-hiring Steve Clifford.

The initial reaction is that it makes no sense at all. I am not suggesting he is not a good coach. I just do not believe going back to your ex is ever a good idea. With that being said, I understand the idea from a defensive perspective. If the offense can stay close to last year then an improvement on the other side should yield more wins. In my opinion, there should have been other options considered but maybe I'm still stuck on Ham. Clifford was not the best fit for some of the younger players in the past and if that mindset is still similar, I could see potential issues. This seems like the rest of the moves being made recently, okay but could have been better.

