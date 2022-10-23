Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 125, Hornets 111

Down LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin spells trouble for the Charlotte Hornets. The paint defense was atrocious in Friday night's affair against New Orleans as they were unable to contain Jonas Valanciunas and were fouling at an alarming rate. Clint Capela and John Collins will have similar success but this is a game in which Trae Young can really go off with the backcourt that the Hornets will be deploying. Hawks win comfortably.

James Plowright: Hawks 109, Hornets 96

Charlotte is short handed on ball handling, shot creation and outside shooting. Get ready for some full court pressure from the Hawks newest all defense guard Dejounte Murray. Hornets would be up against it at the best of times in this matchup, but are simply missing too much talent. Keep an eye out for Theo Maledon minutes backing up Dennis Smith Jr., also for Hayward to be counted on for a lot of offense.

Eric Barnes: Hawks 120, Hornets 107

Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin being out is going to be tough for the Hornets to overcome Sunday evening. Dennis Smith has been spectacular in his role off the bench. I’m not sure if that production will translate when he has to play 30+ minutes. Simply put, the Hornets will be too out manned to beat the Hawks and their record slips below .500 for the first time in this young season.

Austin Leake: Hawks 115, Hornets 107

The Hornets always have the next man up mentality and if Rozier is out (very likely), then the Hornets will need contributions from Dennis Smith Jr and Theo Maledon. The Hornets being short-handed will hurt their chances of getting a win over the Hawks, but they will give a good fight nonetheless. Look for PJ Washington to have a bounce back game.

Israel Omondi: Hornets 110, Hawks 102

With the loss of Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, and Cody Martin I expect other guys to step up to the plate and fight hard for a win. Trae Young has gotten off to a rocky start shooting 30.4% from the field and I don’t expect Charlotte to make anything easy for him. Big time performances from Gordon Hayward & Dennis Smith Jr to makeup for the playmaking loss. Also expect a more discipled defense tonight with Steve Clifford calling out the team last postgame presser.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.