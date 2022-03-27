Score Predictions for Hornets at Nets

It's a big one in Brooklyn tonight as the Hornets look to stay within reach of the Nets for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The two teams have split the first two games, so tonight's winner will hold the tiebreaker over the other.

Prediction: Nets 128, Hornets 111

Charlotte just doesn't have the firepower to be able to match bucket for bucket against this Brooklyn team. Well, I shouldn't say they're totally incapable considering they are the only team in the NBA that has three players averaging north of 19 points per game, but the three-point shooting has been up and down all year long.

Kyrie dropped 50 on the Hornets just a few weeks back while Kevin Durant was essentially a non-factor. It's really a matter of picking your poison when you square off with Brooklyn. You're not going to slow both of them down, so you need to hope one of them has an off night, allowing you to concentrate on the other. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen very often.

The Barclays Center will have a playoff atmosphere to it for Irving's first home game of the season and in addition to that, it feels like the Hornets are due for another one of those 8/36 nights from three-point land.

Nets win this one rather easily.

