Score Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 116, Cavaliers 108

The Cavaliers were playing some good basketball until some of their main guys started getting injured. They went on a 9-2 stretch which included wins over the Jazz, Nets, and Bucks but have lost two of the last three against the Rockets and Pistons.

Collin Sexton (knee), Ricky Rubio (ACL), Lauri Markkanen (ankle), and Darius Garland (lower back soreness) will all be out for tonight's game. That's a lot of production that the Cavs will be missing but fortunately Isaac Okoro is still available and they'll be able to lean on the frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

For Charlotte, this is the start of a very important stretch for them. They have four home games in the next six days. At worst, they need to go 3-1. With the Heat coming in tomorrow, they need to get this one tonight against a shorthanded Cavs team. Miles Bridges was very quiet in Boston on Wednesday night posting just six points in 31 minutes. Look for him to be aggressive early and often tonight.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Cavaliers 102

Cavs vs Hornets....interesting matchup. I think it will depend on whether or not Hornets F Gordon Hayward plays. He's listed as questionable. No Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen, it sets up an opportunity for Hornets to notch a home win vs one of the top East teams. I'll go Hornets with the win.

