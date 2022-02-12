Score Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

Schuyler Callihan: Grizzlies 120, Hornets 111

The Charlotte Hornets finally got off the schneid on Friday night beating the Detroit Pistons 141-119 to put an end to a six-game losing streak. The Hornets found their rhythm offensively early led by LaMelo Ball who was feeling it early. Ball finished the night with seven threes and was one of three players with 25 or more points on the night, joining Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, who went for a triple-double.

We might only be one game in but I think it's safe to say Montrezl Harrell is a perfect fit for this team. This team lacked toughness inside on the defensive end and had struggled to score it at the rim all season long. According to head coach James Borrego, he is an elite finisher and on the defensive end, his toughness and physicality makes up for what he lacks in size being only 6'7".

As good as it was to see the Hornets get back in the win column and play with smiles on their faces, they have a daunting task Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. To make matters worse, the Hornets are just 1-9 in the second leg of back-to-backs. There may be more energy inside Spectrum Center tonight with the team back in the win column and the first game for Harrell at home but Ja Morant is going to carry the Grizzlies to victory once again. Memphis is deep and poses a lot of matchup issues for the Hornets. Desmond Bane is going to have a major impact in this one as well. He's been one of the top three-point shooters in the league shooting 41% from deep. Grizzlies control this one late in the third quarter.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 111, Grizzlies 103

So apparently since 2005 when the Hornets are underdogs of 6 points or greater, they are 8-82. The Grizz are favored by 6.5 tonight. Montrezl Harrell had 15 pts and 6 rebs in his debut off the bench and I expect that to continue. But no Gordon Hayward makes it tough sledding at times for the Hornets. I'll pick the Hornets in an upset 111-103

