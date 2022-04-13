Score Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 124, Hornets 119

The Hornets and Hawks have split the regular season series and have each gone 1-1 on the other team's floor. In the last meeting, the Hornets did an exceptional job containing Trae Young as he was held to just nine points, his lowest total of the season. Young also did not make his first shot until the 3:24 mark of the third quarter which was a layup.

Head coach James Borrego made sure to mix up their looks defensively and throw pressure at Young as soon as he crossed halfcourt, forcing the ball out of his hands. Once Young gets flustered, he loses his touch. That has to be the key for the Hornets if they want to advance in the play-in tournament.

I do believe the Hornets will hold Young in check in the first half, but Nate McMillan will figure things out at the half and find different ways to get Young going which will get the crowd going.

It'll be a tight game from the opening tip to the final horn, but I have the Hawks sneaking out a five-point win here, ending the Hornets' season.

