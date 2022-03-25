Score Predictions for Hornets vs Jazz

The Hornets look to get back in the win column on Friday night, but will have a challenge in doing so as they welcome in the Utah Jazz (45-28).

Prediction: Jazz 114, Hornets 107

Head coach James Borrego was very unhappy with the way his team started the game Wednesday night, allowing 40 points in the opening quarter. The communication wasn't there on the defensive end, they failed to run guys off the three-point line, and gave up way too many easy looks.

A missed opportunity just a couple of nights ago could spring the Hornets into a losing streak with the daunting schedule that remains. Unless the Hornets have great ball movement and knock down open shots at a high clip, I don't see them winning this game tonight. They don't have a big on the roster that can matchup with Rudy Gobert in the paint and they've had a difficult time handling some of the better bigs in the league this season.

The Hornets will make it look respectable in the end, but I have the Jazz controlling this one from the opening tip on.

