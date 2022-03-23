Score Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 111, Knicks 98

The Knicks have a hard time finishing around the rim and operate at a fairly slow pace. In fact, they rate 29th in pace which is above only Dallas. If shots are falling early for the Hornets, this one could get away from New York early. Limiting turnovers and avoiding fastbreak opportunities for Charlotte is going to be key in this one.

This is a case of two teams heading in opposite directions. The Hornets have won five straight and the Knicks have lost four of the last six. With the upcoming daunting schedule the Hornets have, they know how much they need this win. I'm going to side with the Hornets, picking up their sixth straight win.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 115 Knicks 101

This sets up as a perfect storm for the Hornets. The Knicks are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks are 15-21 on the road this season and this is in the Hive. Somehow the Hornets have three players averaging over 19 points per game (Bridges, Ball, Rozier) and they are shooting over 40% from 3 during this 5 game winning streak with roughly 15 games left in the season. Knicks are having a hard time shooting the rock, with a team shooting percentage of 43.5%. Thats not good. Look for the Hornets to take a lead early and hold on. I've got Hornets keeping up their torrid pace with a 115-101 win.

