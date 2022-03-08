Score Predictions for Hornets vs Nets

The Charlotte Hornets host a big game tonight in Uptown against the Brooklyn Nets who are right on their tail for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Nets have hit rock bottom recently dropping four straight and 17 of the last 20. That said, this is still a very dangerous team that shouldn't be taken lightly. Can the Hornets come out with a win?

Prediction: Hornets 118, Nets 115

I like this matchup a lot for Charlotte. Of course it's going to be a challenge to slow down Kevin Durant (29.5 ppg) and Kyrie Irving (24.7 ppg), but the Hornets have the ability to score with anyone averaging a league-best 114.3 points per game.

The key for the Hornets in this game is to get out to a good start. Sound cliche, I know but it's been a problem for this team at times this season and you don't want to be playing from behind with KD and Kyrie on the other side.

The good thing is, Brooklyn is still learning how to play together. Irving has only played in 18 games this season and after trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets have had to mix up their rotations with the newly acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Goran Dragic.

I've got the Hornets outlasting the Nets in a tightly contested wire to wire thriller.

The Hornets and Nets will tip off at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

