Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans

Schuyler Callihan: Pelicans 126, Hornets 108

This is a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions. Sure, the Hornets beat the Spurs convincingly, but that's not saying much. Charlotte will struggle to win games this year, especially with LaMelo Ball out of the lineup. Jonas Valančiūnas and Zion Williams are going to be problematic underneath for Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, and P.J. Washington. For the Hornets to hang around, they're going to need to be red hot from three-point land and I'm not convinced that will happen. Pelicans win comfortably.

Ian Black: Pelicans 124, Hornets 114

The Hornets came out strong on opening night, but the Pelicans are a significantly more talented opponent than the Spurs. This game will come down to the frontcourt matchups where PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and Nick Richards are going to have to step up in slowing the formidable pair of Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. I like the game to hit the over of 130.5, but this will be a tough matchup to cover for Charlotte (+6.5).

James Plowright: Pelicans 128, Hornets 106

The Pelicans made the Nets look like a lottery team in their first game, there are already murmurs of them being a western conference contender. The three headed monster of Zion, Ingram and McCollum are finally all healthy and seem to have found a good balance of sharing the ball. The Pelicans defense also looks to have improved holding a team with Durant/Kyrie to just 108 points. If Charlotte can find a way to pull out a win against the Pelicans, that's a potential sign this team will be able to compete without LaMelo.

Austin Leake: Pelicans 128, Hornets 112

The Hornets took down a Spurs team on Wednesday that does not have much talent. Now, they face a very talented Pelicans roster, who just won by a big margin over the Brooklyn Nets. It’s hard to see the Hornets pulling this one out because of the depth and size the Pelicans have. This game will be important to see if the Hornets defense has improved since last season.

Eric Barnes: Pelicans 115, Hornets 107

Pelicans are a talented team that in my opinion is on the championship bubble. It is the Hornets home opener and I do expect them to put up a good fight coming off how they looked in San Antonio. But in the NBA talent reigns supreme and in the end the Pelicans will come out on top because of their talent advantage this evening.

