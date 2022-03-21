Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 122, Pelicans 118

Ball movement has been key for the Hornets during their four-game winning streak. As a team, the Hornets are averaging 34 assists per game and that kind of unselfishness has been a direct correlation to winning games.

Since the all-star break, the Hornets are shooting a blistering 40% from three-point land. Just a couple of nights ago, four different players made at least two threes in the opening quarter against Dallas. When Charlotte shoots the ball this well, they become a very hard team to beat.

The Pelicans will have CJ McCollum for this game which is something the Hornets didn't have to worry about in the previous matchup. He put up 25 points in the team's win over Atlanta over the weekend.

I do see the Hornets sweeping the season series against New Orleans Monday night, but it won't be easy. The Pelicans are fighting for playoff positioning as well, meaning they won't just lay down if they fall behind early. They have just as much to play for as the Hornets do.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 125, Pelicans 110

Hornetsa are suddenly hot as we hit the home stretch towards the playoffs having won 4 straight to pull themselves above .500. Hornets dropped 142 points on this same Pelicans team 10 days ago in a 142-120 win that started the current win streak. Brandon Ingram missed that game and is questionable for tonight. CJ McCollum missed that game but should play tonight.

The Pelicans are coming off playing 2 games in 3 days, including Saturday night in Atlanta, so I'd expect them to have tired legs in this one since the Hornets got an extra day of rest, playing last on Saturday.

Im going to go with the Hornets sweeping the series also, and I think it will be a run away type of game for the Hornets. 125-110 Hornets win pu

