Score Predictions for Hornets vs Spurs

Schuyler Callihan: Spurs 123, Hornets 119

This is a great opportunity for the Hornets to pick up some momentum as they have their next three games at home. Charlotte hasn't played particularly well inside Spectrum Center of late but if they want to remain in the playoff picture, they're going to have to take care of business at home.

The Spurs may be 24-39 on the season but they are slowly improving. They have come out on top in four of their last eight games with three of those losses coming by a combined ten points.

For the Hornets to win this game, they will need to slow down Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. In the last matchup between these two, Poeltl was held to just nine points and four rebounds. On the offensive end, Terry Rozier and Kelly Ourbe Jr. have been exceptional since the All-Star break. If they continue to hit shots and create offense, Charlotte will have a great chance to come away with a win.

For some reason, this game just has a weird feel to me which is why I'm siding with the Spurs. During Charlotte's 131-115 win earlier in the year, they shot 59% from the field and 52% from three. I don't see them duplicating that which means they're will be more opportunities to rebound the ball and San Antonio will win that battle.

