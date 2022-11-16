Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

Schuyler Callihan: Pacers 112, Hornets 103

I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.

James Plowright: Pacers 110, Hornets 105

The Pacers are 11th in offense and 7th in defense over the past two weeks. After 3 days off to rest I expect Haliburton to start despite being questionable with an ankle injury. With the rest advantage the Pacers have, the highly impressive rookie Ben Mathurin and a healthy Myles Turner I think they could out-power a Hornets team with a still rusty LaMelo Ball.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 105, Pacers 97

I know it doesn't really make sense to expect this Hornets team to suddenly drop a two-game win streak but nothing really makes sense with this Hornets squad. Hornets are at home and Pacers have been off for three days. Pacers are 4th in three-point rate this season. Expect an avalanche of three-pointers from both sides and a smoother game from LaMelo Ball, who is still working off rust..

Austin Leake: Hornets 112, Pacers 104

The Hornets are still trying to get their chemistry together as they haven’t had much time to play on the court due to injuries. LaMelo has a favorable matchup since he dominated the Pacers last season when these two teams took the floor. The Hornets are 1-5 at home and they need to get a win on their home floor.

Eric Barnes: Hornets 115, Pacers 108

This will be LaMelo’s 3rd game back and he should be starting to find some sort of groove. The Hornets are not as bad as their record is, especially with LaMelo back in the lineup. I expect some progression and I think that starts tonight against a young Indiana Pacers team.

