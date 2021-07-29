Sources: Charlotte Hornets acquire Mason Plumlee, 37th pick from Detroit Pistons

Maybe it was Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver who was dialing up Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak the other day.

The Hornets acquired Mason Plumlee and the 37th selection in Thursday night's NBA Draft from the Pistons in exchange for the 57th pick, league sources confirmed. Plumlee, 31, provides the Hornets with an option at center given they have a pair of free agents at the position in Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo and appear poised to move on from both.

Plumlee has two years and $16.6 million remaining on three-year deal he inked with Detroit in December. According to Sportrac, he has a 10 percent trade kicker that will be activated once the deal becomes official next month.

When speaking with the media during his pre-draft availability, Kupchak's cell phone rang and he cracked it was a team looking to swing a deal. Maybe he wasn't joking after all.

Kupchak said depending on cap holds of their own free agents and other various factors, the Hornets could have upward of $20 million in cap space entering free agency next week. One league source said Plumlee is "likely" to remain with the team and at the moment isn't a part of another deal. Bringing him on board would leave the Hornets with roughly $12 million left prior to any other move.

ESPN first reported the trade.