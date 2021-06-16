Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Source: Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball named NBA's rookie of the year

Source: Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball named NBA's rookie of the year

Author:
Publish date:

LaMelo Ball has his first pro award.

The Charlotte Hornets’ 19-year-old point guard was named the NBA’s rookie of the year, a league source confirmed. The No. 3 overall pick beat out Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who had a strong first season as well.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Ball considering he missed 21 games after fracturing his right wrist in late March and wasn’t quite as effective upon his return. But he left an indelible mark during Charlotte’s surprising early-season success, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in the 51 games he played in, serving as a spark plug for the Hornets’ offense.

The Hornets have a legitimate budding star to build around in Ball and the award is a confirmation they must do their best to surround him with the appropriate talent to allow his game to continually flourish.

ESPN first reported Ball winning the award.

USATSI_16088091_168389536_lowres
News

Source: Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball named NBA's rookie of the year

Video: Mitch Kupchak on not getting frustrated, knowing some of the tough moments are necessary
News

Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on building around LaMelo, the upcoming offseason, thoughts on James Borrego and more

USATSI_16056353_168389536_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball sees Charlotte Hornets' potential for next season, plans to work on his body and more over the summer

Miles on LaMelo having a full offseason to improve
News

Video: Miles Bridges: 'With a healthy Melo there's not too many teams we can't beat'

USATSI_15670756_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Gordon Hayward almost fully healed, vows to be even better in his second season in Charlotte

USATSI_16106285_168389536_lowres
News

'They just came out and punched us in the mouth'

USATSI_15974605_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Q&A with Devonte' Graham: Charlotte Hornets guard chats about injuries, his shooting, his desire to stay around and more

USATSI_15501803_168389536_lowres
News

Three things to watch for Charlotte Hornets during Tuesday's play-in game with Indiana