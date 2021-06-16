Source: Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball named NBA's rookie of the year

LaMelo Ball has his first pro award.

The Charlotte Hornets’ 19-year-old point guard was named the NBA’s rookie of the year, a league source confirmed. The No. 3 overall pick beat out Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who had a strong first season as well.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Ball considering he missed 21 games after fracturing his right wrist in late March and wasn’t quite as effective upon his return. But he left an indelible mark during Charlotte’s surprising early-season success, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in the 51 games he played in, serving as a spark plug for the Hornets’ offense.

The Hornets have a legitimate budding star to build around in Ball and the award is a confirmation they must do their best to surround him with the appropriate talent to allow his game to continually flourish.

ESPN first reported Ball winning the award.