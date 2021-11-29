Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bulls -5.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: If you throw out the loss to the Rockets, the Hornets have been on a roll and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Charlotte has played a ton of games lately and it wasn't surprising to see all of the traveling finally catch up to them. Now that they've had a day to catch their breath, I would anticipate the Hornets to play much better in Chicago and play with a little extra edge after losing to the lowly Rockets in overtime. The Bulls have been a pleasant surprise in the East to start the season but have lost three of the last four, including the last two at home. 5.5 is too much for me. Take the points and sprinkle a little on the moneyline for the visiting Hornets.

Over/Under: 225.5

1 Star play on the under: I'll be honest, I haven't got a good handle on these totals yet but I do side with the under in this matchup. The under has cashed in seven of Charlotte's last 10 games and for some reason, unders have been money when Chicago is playing at home inside the United Center cashing in 13 times out of the last 18 games. Lean to the under but not a strong play here from me.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.