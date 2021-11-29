Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Read More

    Spread: Bulls -5.5

    2 Star play on the Hornets covering: If you throw out the loss to the Rockets, the Hornets have been on a roll and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Charlotte has played a ton of games lately and it wasn't surprising to see all of the traveling finally catch up to them. Now that they've had a day to catch their breath, I would anticipate the Hornets to play much better in Chicago and play with a little extra edge after losing to the lowly Rockets in overtime. The Bulls have been a pleasant surprise in the East to start the season but have lost three of the last four, including the last two at home. 5.5 is too much for me. Take the points and sprinkle a little on the moneyline for the visiting Hornets.

    Over/Under: 225.5

    1 Star play on the under: I'll be honest, I haven't got a good handle on these totals yet but I do side with the under in this matchup. The under has cashed in seven of Charlotte's last 10 games and for some reason, unders have been money when Chicago is playing at home inside the United Center cashing in 13 times out of the last 18 games. Lean to the under but not a strong play here from me.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17246423_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

    just now
    USATSI_17247684_168388579_lowres
    News

    Rockets Surprisingly Trip Up Hornets in Overtime

    22 hours ago
    zoom_2
    News

    WATCH: Terry Rozier Postgame Press Conference vs Rockets

    22 hours ago
    zoom_0
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Rockets

    22 hours ago
    zoom_1
    News

    WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame Press Conference

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17134025_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Rockets

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17182643_168388579_lowres
    News

    Mason Plumlee to Miss 2nd Straight Game

    Nov 27, 2021
    IMG_8544
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Timberwolves

    Nov 26, 2021