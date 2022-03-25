Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Jazz
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Jazz -3.5
3 Star play on the Jazz covering: The Hornets did not shoot the ball well in Wednesday's loss to New York, but more importantly, their defense was nonexistent in the first quarter which dug them a massive hole early. This team has been very streaky all year. When they win, they start feeling good about themselves and go on a little winning streak. When they lose, doubt starts to creep in and they begin to press. Utah has dropped two of its first three on a long east coast road trip, but they'll get back on track tonight and cover the short number.
Over/Under: 228.5
1 Star play on the under: This matchup features a pair of top ten scoring offenses, but the Jazz are also a top ten defense. Utah does an exceptional job on the glass and is one of the better rebounding teams in the league. Second chance opportunities won't be there for the Hornets tonight and if they shoot anything like they did on Wednesday, the under is in play.
