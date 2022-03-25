Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Jazz

3 Star play on the Jazz covering: The Hornets did not shoot the ball well in Wednesday's loss to New York, but more importantly, their defense was nonexistent in the first quarter which dug them a massive hole early. This team has been very streaky all year. When they win, they start feeling good about themselves and go on a little winning streak. When they lose, doubt starts to creep in and they begin to press. Utah has dropped two of its first three on a long east coast road trip, but they'll get back on track tonight and cover the short number.