Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

Spread: Hornets -6.5

1 Star play on the Lakers covering: There are some key players that could be out in this game such as Kelly Oubre Jr (ankle) and LeBron James (knee). We already know that Gordon Hayward (H&S protocols) and Jalen McDaniels (anke) will not be available tonight. Even if James is unable to go, the matchup down low could be a problem. Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan should own the Hornets in the paint and on the glass. 6.5 is too many points to lay for my comfort. Small lean to the Lakers.

Over/Under: 228.5

1 Star play on the under: Well, I had a big loser in Wednesday's game by playing the under as the Hornets went on to set a franchise record for most points in a game with 158. After that happening you'd think I'd learn my lesson and go with the over but I'm not going to overreact. The Lakers lose nearly 30 points when James is out and the Hornets lose anywhere between 15-30 when Oubre is out. That's a lot of production to make up for, so let's side with the under again.

