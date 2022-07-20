Steve Clifford is Willing to Adapt in Second Stint with Hornets

So much has changed since 2018, the world as we know it has been turned upside down and inside out. Yet the more things change the more things stay the same, especially if you are the Hornets who welcome back their former coach Steve Clifford.

In a recent interview with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Clifford opened up about his present and past with the franchise. Admitting his shortcoming, Clifford showed self awareness by admitting “It was my time. My last year didn't go well” in reference to his last year coaching the Hornets. Times have changed for both parties, Kemba Walker is long gone and usurped by franchise player LaMelo Ball while Steve Clifford has gone from head coach to consultant for the Brooklyn Nets.

Stepping away from the microscope of head coaching Clifford learned more about the league as a whole. He disclosed that having more free time allowed him to watch more of the league and came away with the conclusion that he needed to update his offense and open his mind to certain possibilities he would have walled off years ago. Given his reputation as a stellar defensive coach he is a big believer in accountability both for himself and for the players he coaches.

“The best players want structure. They want to be at work. They want accountability of their play,” Clifford stated in reference to what he learned from working with Kevin Durant last year and how that could apply to the young players on the Hornets roster.

NBA teams are famous for flip flopping and overcorrecting their coaching choices based on the previous hire. James Borrego was famously a “players coach” who would host LaMelo Ball pool parties with his family and friends. Steve Clifford has never been described as a “players coach” he takes pride in his hard working approach even if it can be grating at times.

In the interview he makes note on multiple occasions to mention he has spoken to most players on the team but strictly about basketball-related topics. He is of the belief that basketball is the priority and socializing is secondary when it comes to making connections with players. As a coach he has exceeded expectations at every stop and is known for milking every ounce of potential from teams, even if it leads to shorter stints due to burnout. Just as we give players the benefit of doubt when it comes to untapped potential and growth, it seems fair to do the same for head coaches. Steve Clifford is approaching the job with an open mind and high spirits, it only seems fair the Hornet fans do the same.