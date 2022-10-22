Terry Rozier Leaves Arena in Walking Boot

In the fourth quarter of Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Hornets guard Terry Rozier went down to the ground and immediately grabbed his right ankle.

It took a few minutes for Rozier to get up and walk off the court but he remained in the game after the media timeout, pushing through the pain to try and help his team pull off a comeback win.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans created a little bit of separation and wound up winning the game 124-112 but that is the least of their worries at the moment. Rozier's health is the main concern.

After the game, Rozier walked into the press conference room in a walking boot.

"I'm great," Rozier said in regard to the injury. "I feel good. The boot is just to help it feel better for Sunday. I'm fine."

If it were completely up to Rozier, it sounds like he would give it a go for Sunday's game in Atlanta against the Hawks. But with the team already down LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin, they can't afford to lose Rozier for an extended period of time. It might be a good idea for Rozier to rest up and take a few days to let that ankle heal.

Head coach Steve Clifford said in his postgame pressure that he was unsure of how serious the injury was. We'll likely have an update on Rozier's status later today following the team's practice.

