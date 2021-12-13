Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Three Hornets Clear the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

    The Hornets are getting closer to bringing some key players back.
    Monday morning, the Charlotte Hornets announced that center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels have cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocol and will be headed to Greensboro for a conditioning and rehab assignment. The two are expected to return with the Hornets sometime during the team's road trip.

    On Sunday, guard Terry Rozier cleared the protocols and will be available for tonight's game in Dallas. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington (illness) is still considered questionable. Both Washington and Nick Richards missed Friday's game against Sacramento due to a non-COVID-related illness.

    The Hornets and Mavericks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST.

