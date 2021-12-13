Three Hornets Clear the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

The Hornets are getting closer to bringing some key players back.

Monday morning, the Charlotte Hornets announced that center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels have cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocol and will be headed to Greensboro for a conditioning and rehab assignment. The two are expected to return with the Hornets sometime during the team's road trip.

On Sunday, guard Terry Rozier cleared the protocols and will be available for tonight's game in Dallas. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington (illness) is still considered questionable. Both Washington and Nick Richards missed Friday's game against Sacramento due to a non-COVID-related illness.

The Hornets and Mavericks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.