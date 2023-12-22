Travis Schlenk and Jeff Peterson Linked to Future Charlotte Front Office

As the Hornets season continues to disappoint, rumors of front office change are gathering stream. Mike Scotto of Hoopshype today reported two names that league sources suggest will be considered for Charlotte's front office role.

The full report is listed below

The Hornets are headed for an eighth straight season in the lottery, and there’s a strong belief that changes will be coming to Charlotte’s front office by next season at the latest, according to NBA executives across the league who spoke with HoopsHype.

During the Mitch Kupchak era, the Hornets have lost both Play-In games they’ve appeared in, never advanced to the playoffs, and only had a winning record in one season.

Some names to keep an eye on should Charlotte make a change in the front office or Kupchak moves to a different role within the organization include Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson and Wizards senior vice president of player personnel Travis Schlenk, league sources told HoopsHype.

Peterson and Schlenk have ties to Hornets co-chairman and governor Rick Schnall from their time together in Atlanta, where Schnall was a minority owner of the Hawks and an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2015.

I wrote earlier this month that Schlenk would be a sensible choice for the role due to his ties to Schnall in my December Mailbag.