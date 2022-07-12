Two Important Dates for Miles Bridges, Hornets

Within the next few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets will need to make a decision on what to do with restricted free agent Miles Bridges.

In late June, Bridges was arrested and charged for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department following the incident which occurred on June 28th. He was released on $130,000 bail less than 24 hours from the start of the NBA free agency period.

Prior to this, the Hornets submitted a qualifying offer to Bridges officially making him a restricted free agent. Shortly following the arrest, rumors floated around that the Hornets would withdraw their qualifying offer making him an unrestricted free agent, meaning that any team could sign him without giving the Hornets a chance to match an offer sheet. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, that is not expected to happen.

“The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either.”

Bridges' court date is set for July 20th which is exactly one week after the "deadline" for the Hornets to pull the offer. The Hornets can rescind the qualifying offer after July 13th but Bridges would have to agree to it. That said, who knows if a decision will be made in the next two weeks because there's no telling when this situation in court will be completely resolved.

