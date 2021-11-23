WATCH: LaMelo Ball Drains Three Near Midcourt Logo

Just before the end of the first half of Monday night's contest against the Washington Wizards, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball pulled up just a few feet in front of the midcourt logo and hit nothing but twine.

Check out the highlight and the energetic call from Eric Collins.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.