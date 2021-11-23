Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: LaMelo Ball Drains Three Near Midcourt Logo

    LaMelo hits a deep three with ease.
    Author:

    Just before the end of the first half of Monday night's contest against the Washington Wizards, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball pulled up just a few feet in front of the midcourt logo and hit nothing but twine. 

    Check out the highlight and the energetic call from Eric Collins. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Read More

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17213007_168388579_lowres
    News

    WATCH: LaMelo Ball Drains Three Near Midcourt Logo

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_17179258_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Wizards

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17182643_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Wizards

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17053144_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17204915_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hawks Snap Hornets' Five-Game Winning Streak

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_17134025_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17194505_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Hawks

    Nov 20, 2021
    IMG_8504
    News

    WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame Press Conference vs Pacers - 11/19

    Nov 19, 2021