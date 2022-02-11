WATCH: Montrezl Harrell Talks Choosing Jersey Number & Making His Hornets Debut

Montrezl Harrell will make his debut tonight with the Charlotte Hornets in Detroit against the Pistons. Harrell could have waited to play until the team returned to Charlotte to play the Grizzlies but he didn't want to wait. He was ready to help this team win now.

"I love to play. I love to be around this game," Harrell said. "I'm blessed to be able to play this sport and why miss an opportunity to get up here with the guys and get acclimated with my team. I'm just here to help do anything I can to help get the team a win."

Harrell also settled on wearing jersey No. 8 with the Hornets to pay tribute and to honor Kobe Bryant.

"Honestly, the reason why I went to the number eight is to show respect to Kobe and everything that happened with that. When that tragic accident took place, it was on my birthday. There's nothing that I could ever do that could speak to what Kobe had done not only for the game of basketball but for people around the world. It's basically just to honor him. It was one of the birthdays I had, it was tough."

The Hornets and Pistons are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

