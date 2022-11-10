Earlier this week I sent up the bat signal, looking for the most "Out there" opinion from Hornets fans and wowzer, did you deliver. I had over 50+ responses to my request, from Bryce McGowens being an all star, to James Bouknight playing in Europe, it got spicy.

In the video pinned to the top of this page I had fun going through each reply and awarding it "Island loner" status for anyone who I genuinely believed are the ONLY fan to have that point of view. I've copied some of the best below, but for the full experience I recommend watching the video.

@MBeaker500 aka Larry the Vampire Unicorn (Great name). This is truly egregious, it makes no sense and that's why it's so brilliant.

@Finesseboard I am genuinely worried about your state of mind to think this is possible, but at the same time I dig the outrageous nature of this claim

@nate_262 PJ Washington with an afro vs the Magic was 2-9 with 1 rebound. I'm guessing you're presenting this fact entirely on that reason which is ridiculous, yet 100% true so far this season.