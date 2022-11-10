Skip to main content

What Is Your Hottest Hornets Take?

I asked for the most "Out Their" opinions, and Hornets fans delivered.

Earlier this week I sent up the bat signal, looking for the most "Out there" opinion from Hornets fans and wowzer, did you deliver. I had over 50+ responses to my request, from Bryce McGowens being an all star, to James Bouknight playing in Europe, it got spicy.

In the video pinned to the top of this page I had fun going through each reply and awarding it "Island loner" status for anyone who I genuinely believed are the ONLY fan to have that point of view. I've copied some of the best below, but for the full experience I recommend watching the video.

@MBeaker500 aka Larry the Vampire Unicorn (Great name). This is truly egregious, it makes no sense and that's why it's so brilliant.

@Finesseboard I am genuinely worried about your state of mind to think this is possible, but at the same time I dig the outrageous nature of this claim

Scroll to Continue

Read More

@nate_262 PJ Washington with an afro vs the Magic was 2-9 with 1 rebound. I'm guessing you're presenting this fact entirely on that reason which is ridiculous, yet 100% true so far this season.

USATSI_19395070_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: Steve Clifford Postgame Press Conference vs Trail Blazers

By All Hornets
USATSI_19394270_168388579_lowres
News

Lillard Leads Blazers Past Struggling Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19323842_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Trail Blazers

By Schuyler Callihan
6927F209-722C-4C18-A5D9-3104FB13C9E4
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview

By Austin Leake
USATSI_17377061_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers

By All Hornets
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17376924_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers

By Schuyler Callihan
Miles-Bridges-ef30e9ba27004756a282d36d8ac66a3a
News

Miles Bridges Situation Takes Another Turn

By All Hornets