What James Borrego Had to Say About Wednesday's Matchup vs 76ers

On what he liked about their performance last game and what they can do differently to slow down Joel Embiid:

“I think the deeper catches, those we can slow down a little bit more. There’s definitely room there for growth defensively. Make (Joel Embiid) work even more – I think there’s areas to make him work even more. Be a little more disruptive. We’ll have to mix up our coverages, try to make him think a little bit more tonight where we’re coming from, if we’re coming. Hopefully he cooperates, misses some jump shots. He made some jump shots. Those are some shots you’re going to have to live with at times, but I like what we did at times. We just got to do it better and Richards did a much better job, going back on film and watching him. He’ll have a crack again early and then see what he can do, but we just got to be on the move. Be more disruptive, be more aggressive tonight and make him work on the other end. He’s got to guard us too, so try to make him work the 48 feet.”

On how much it helps to be able to play some of the younger guys in the long term with players out:

“We’ll find out, but my guess is this is positive for them, for their growth, their development. I think as you’re growing as a young player, these moments are important because you figure out you belong in this league and you have success and it gives you confidence to keep working and keep growing. It’s hard when you’re not playing, you’re just sitting there. You go, ‘Do I really belong? Where do I belong? Do they believe in me?’ I think this is only going to allow these young players to go, ‘I’m in. I buy in.’ And when they’re not playing at times, they continue to work. It’s a taste. Now, they’re salivating. They go in that gym going, ‘I want to get better. I’ve tasted it now and you can’t keep me off the floor coach.’ The lineup may say yes, but this is going to give them more fuel, more drive, getting a taste of it. They liked it. I think Bouk liked it. He came in with a different edge and pop this morning. JT Thor, same thing – more edge and more pop that I can do this, now I want more. It’s a beautiful thing and you can just see that. They needed this – they needed this throughout the season so they’re not just sitting there. Where it goes from here, we don’t know, but it’s only going to help them and help us.”

On if there has been a common thread against the Sixers who they have not been able to be the last few years:

“No mental block – no, no mental block. Nobody in the last game was thinking, ‘Hey, we lost to these guys 14 times.’ That’s not a factor. When the ball’s tipped, it’s just a game. I don’t go back and watch those games – last year were last year’s games and (same with) two years or three years ago. None of these games are really connected except that Embiid’s been a problem for us for that stretch, that’s really the big thing. He gets to the free-throw line. I can remember a number of games where he got to the free-throw line, made free throws late. There’s one game where he hit a big 3 in Philly one time. He’s hit big shots for them and we just got to keep doing our best. It’s going to turn. It’s just a matter of time. We were knocking on the doorstep last game, I expect the same thing tonight. Just keep putting yourself in that position, that’s the goal. Stay in the arena, keep putting yourself in that position, it’s turn.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Y guy Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.