Will LiAngelo Ball Ever Get a Chance with the Hornets?

LaVar Ball tried to tell us all years ago that his boys were going to be special in the NBA. There was no denying his three sons had talent but at times, it felt like he was being a little unrealistic with his expectations.

Well, two of his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, have not only made it in the NBA but are quality young players that will make a ton of money throughout their respective careers.

Will there ever come a point in time where the middle brother, LiAngelo, will join them in the association, particularly with LaMelo in Charlotte?

Very unlikely. The Hornets like length, athleticism, and quickness as much as any NBA franchise. If you look at the roster moves they've made over the past few years, most of the guys they have brought in have all three of those traits or at least two of them. Second round selections Jalen McDaniels, JT Thor, and Bryce McGowens are all intriguing prospects because of it and are viewed higher by the Hornets' front office.

The biggest thing LiAngelo Ball has to overcome is his physical makeup. At 6'5" (really more like 6'4"), 230 pounds, he's undersized to play on the wing but isn't quick enough to play as an off-ball guard in the NBA. On top of that, he doesn't have any one skill that sticks out and could carry him to the next level. He's not an elite scorer, doesn't rebound the ball as well as he should, fails to create for others on the offensive end, and can be a liability defensively.

For Ball to get his shot, he has to take his game to a whole other level. He can't just be another guy on the G-League roster. He has to show out in the G-League and prove that he can carry the Swarm which he has yet to do. Players of his build can make it to the NBA, just take Malcolm Brogdon for example. Nearly identical height and weight but Brogdon places an emphasis on defense and has improved his offensive game every year since he's been in the league. Brogdon is clearly quicker and more athletic than LiAngelo which is what we coming back to.

There's no guarantee that he will be with Greensboro next season but if he is, this could be his last chance with the organization.

