Can the Charlotte Hornets Succeed With Coby White as the Starting Point Guard?

As the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline approached, it was clear that the LaMelo Ball-less minutes were a struggle.

While the Charlotte Hornets were seemingly playing their best basketball in a decade, there were still large question marks for the team's performance with Ball on the bench, something that has persisted since he was selected third overall in 2020.

Collin Sexton was acquired in the offseason to fill that role, but Charlotte's offense was 4.7 points/per 100 possessions worse with Sexton on the floor and Ball off. With a playoff push in realistic sight, President of Basketball Operations had one goal: find a guard who can keep the Hornets offense afloat without LaMelo Ball.

Peterson knew the task at hand, and made a splash on deadline day: Chicago's Coby White.

White was everything the Hornets could have asked for and more. In his 309 minutes with Ball off the floor, the Hornets were outscoring their opponents by 10.3 points/per 100 possessions, saw a 2.5% increase in true shooting percentage, their turnover percentage stayed the same, and they offensive rebounded the ball more.

Early into the 2026 offseason, the Hornets dealt LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package based around Naz Reid and draft capital. It would be the first time since the 2019-20 season that LaMelo Ball would not be on the roster,

A few hours later, White was given a new contract by the Hornets, and the Buzz had their new starting point guard going forward. The question now shifts, what does Coby White need to do for the Hornets to be successful this season?

In Chicago, White was a starting guard. In 842 minutes on the floor, the Bulls offense, net rating, true-shooting percentage, and turnover percentage all were better than when he was off the floor. That being said, he was not tasked with ball-handling duties like he will be in Charlotte.

Let's talk about White as a primary offensive creator.

With an on-ball percentage in the 53rd percentile among guards, White's playmaking abilities were viewed as average to below average across the league. His potential assists, pass-to-turnover ratio and rim assists all ranked below the 40th percentile, with each metric taking a significant dip from the previous season.

These numbers raise real questions about whether or not White has the ability to handle the responsibilities needed of a full-time primary ball-handler. That being said, his performance in Charlotte suggest that his role was partially responsible for any concerns.

In 140 minutes with Sion James and LaMelo Ball both off the floor, White was tasked with leading the Hornets' offense as its primary ball-handler. During those minutes, Charlotte outscored opponents by 18.3 points per 100 possessions.

While this is a small sample, it provides an encouraging foundation for White's first season as the starting point guard of the Hornets. The question here is whether or not those results can translate when in a signficantly bigger role.

The most encouraging sign, however, was his pass to turnover ratio. While he was in just the 31st percentile this season, White was in the 76-79th percentile from the 2023-2025 season. While a 140-minute sample is far too small to project an entire season, White demonstrated that he could keep Charlotte's offense afloat without another primary ball-handler beside him.

Of course, doing so over 140 minutes is significantly different from doing it over an entire season. White will likely face a larger defensive burden as opponents adjust to his new role, and the Hornets will need to avoid placing the entire responsibility of creating offense on his shoulders.

The Hornets made sure White would not have to handle those responsibilities alone, acquiring Dennis Schröder from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Schröder has been a consistent secondary ball-handler throughout his career and gives Charlotte another player capable of initiating the offense.

In doing so, this should allow White to take on a larger role without being forced to turn into a high-volume playmaker like LaMelo Ball was. The Hornets can lean on a much more balanced approach, which allows Coby to operate as the primary ball-handler while Schröder, James, and rookie Christian Anderson can help ease his workload.

With a larger sample of White coming soon, the question will not just be whether or not he can replace LaMelo Ball: it will be whether Charlotte's new offensive structure can put him in the best position to succeed.

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