Charles Lee Has One Request for Hornets Players When They’re Out in Charlotte

Over the weekend, Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller hosted the first-ever Brandon Miller Celebrity Pickleball Classic - Paddle for Purpose.

The event, per the official site, helped "fund food assistance for those in need, health awareness events and screenings, education empowerment and mentorship through basketball camps for young people."

The Hornets have been great in the community over the years, and that's going to continue to be a pivotal part of the organization's future. Head coach Charles Lee was in attendance, even competed in the event, and spoke with the media for a few minutes, during which he stressed the importance of his players being active in the community.

“I definitely want them to be connected to our community," he stated. "I think number one, we all need each other to be successful; it’s like what I preach a ton to the team. And part of meeting each other is fan support in the community, and these guys got to get out there and don’t walk around on your headphones and not talk to people. Get out there when you’re in the grocery store and say hi, sign some autographs, do community service outreach programs, and find what you are passionate about. I think that’s what these guys have done a great job of, and when I see the pictures and hear them talking that they’re going to attend each other’s events, it kind of warms your heart as a coach.”

This is a mature group that the Hornets have assembled, and if we're being honest, probably the most mature we've seen in quite a long time. And that doesn't necessarily have to do with attitude or poor decisions. They have a handful of guys who are long in the tooth and have played a lot of basketball. They know what it takes to win on and off the court, and part of that is establishing a connection with the fan base.

There's probably a portion of the fan base that checked out after the LaMelo Ball trade, and between the top people in the organization and the players, building that relationship back up with the fans is going to be key. I like the message that Charles Lee had about engaging with fans out in public, too. It can be easy to shurg people off or act like you're on a phone call — if you know, you know — but those brief interactions make a fan's day.

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