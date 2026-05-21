Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Ebuka Okorie

One day when we're all old and grey, we'll look back and remember 2026 as the year that NBA's valuation of the small guard tanked like Enron in 2001.

Undersized lead creators who lack ancillary skills are a dime a dozen in the modern NBA, and teams across the league are treating them as such. Even the Charlotte Hornets embraced that trend, shipping off a score first, second, and third guard in Collin Sexton at the trade deadline and eliminating Tre Mann from the rotation in the second half of the season.

If you can't provide something other than scoring, life in the NBA is difficult if you aren't blessed with exceptional size.

Which makes this incoming draft class of point guards super intriguing.

All of Kingson Flemings, Darius Acuff, and Mikel Brown Jr. lack elite positional size for the point guard position, and many of the questions facing them as prospects revolve around their ability to hold up on both ends of the floor in the crucible that is the NBA playoffs.

Those three will likely be off the board before Charlotte picks at 14, but there is another guard in the Hornets' range that faces some of those same questions about his frame.

I believe he has the answers to them, and should absolutely be in play for the Hornets come draft day.

Scouting Ebuka Okorie

Ebuka Okorie is a 6'1.25" point guard with a massive 6'7.75" wingspan who plays much bigger than his listed size.

His bread is buttered on the offense end of the floor, where Okorie proved to be one of the nation's most complete scorers in his freshman year at Stanford. Okorie is a talented driver of the basketball who has a deep bag of tricks to get to the cup and finish through the trees.

In his freshman season, Okorie averaged an absurd 13.1 shot attempts at the rim per 100 possessions, a 99th percentile number in the NCAA. He his lightning quick off the bounce, and if he gets stymied on his way downhill, Okorie has sublime footwork to evade defenders and create space for an efficient self-created look.

His handle is tight, and he weaponizes it to his fullest extend to probe defenses and get to spots where he is comfortable scoring. When he gets to the rim, Okorie utilizes his +6 wingspan to create ridiculous finishing angles and Mach speed spin on the ball to guide it through the hoop around defenders.

Okorie's combination of speed, footwork, and craft makes him tough to handle as a driver.

If he was just a high-level rim finisher, Okorie would be significantly less interesting as a prospect. On top of that, though, he has the type of three-level scoring package that allows guards of his size to thrive at the NBA level.

Most importantly is his deadly floater. Okorie shows great touch from just outside of the restricted area, feathering two-point shots through the hoop over shot blockers if he can't get to the front of the rim.

As a shooter, the basic statistics aren't in Okorie's favor as he only connected on 35.4% of long-range attempts in his freshman season. However, the film shows Okorie is comfortable at shooting off the dribble, specifically when stepping back to create space against a pressed up defender, which is an absolute must for small guards. Think about how deadly Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson have been as step back three-point shooters in the 2026 NBA playoffs -- that shot has become the meat and potatoes of their shot diets.

A deeper look at Okorie's advanced stats profile gives hope that he can develop into a long range marksman. He attempted a significant number of threes at Stanford (9.7 per 100 attempts), and the majority of them were unassisted, a key metric in terms of self-creation. He also nailed 83% of his free throws, further proving that he posesses solid touch as a shooter.

The most encouraging part of Okorie's profile is how he impacts the game in terms of turnovers. Charlotte was one of the most turnover-prone teams in the league last season, and Okorie would help that on day one.

Okorie ranked in the 97th percentile in a statistic called Creation Turnover %, which is defined by DraftBallr.com as 'Ben Taylor's adjusted turnover rate that accounts for playmaking burden. Uses Offensive Load instead of Usage to fairly compare creators vs. finishers.' Essentially, Okorie had the ball in his hands a ton as a primary offensive engine, and consistently found ways to either get the ball to a teammate or to the rim instead of giving it away.

Combine that aversion to turnovers on offense with 60th percentile steal and block rates, and you have the type of small guard who's impact on the possession game will outweigh any deficiencies his size may cause.

Okorie's turnover suppression isn't for lack of gall or creativity as a play maker. He reads the floor like a veteran and throws manipulative, imaginative passes that expose an over-leveraged defense. If he had better teammates around him at Stanford, Okorie would have racked up more than the 3.6 assists per game he averaged as a freshman. He is truly ambidextrous as a play maker, and is a player that I would feel comfortable operating an NBA offense on day one of his professional career.

Analyzing Okorie's Fit in Charlotte

I've been on record saying the Hornets should use one of their two first round selections on a guard.

If they do, Okorie would be a great fit with what the Hornets are building.

He's unlike both LaMelo Ball and Coby White because he is so skilled as a driver. Charlotte has a surplus of perimeter shooting, and Okorie could look really nice in purple and teal as a compliment to both of those guards off of the Hornets' bench. It's easy to imagine Okorie breaking down a defense and spraying the ball out to Charlotte's myriad of perimeter snipers.

The tough sell for Okorie is on the defensive end of the floor, and that is a major concern in terms of his fit with the Hornets. Charlotte's lack of defense at the point-of-attack was exposed all season, and Okorie is far from a stopper in the back court.

Can you trot out a playoff-level defense with a guard rotation of Ball, White, Okorie, and Sion James? I'm not sure.

He's not at the top of my list of targets for Charlotte's 14th or 18th overall selection, but Okorie would be a fun player to add to Charlotte's core, giving them a long-term prospect who can pressure the rim and provide some offensive juice off the bench on day one. Playoff teams need steady ball handlers to run the show for 48 minutes, and Okorie could soak up some of those minutes as early as next year for the Hornets.

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