Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Dailyn Swain

Physicality is the buzz word of the Charlotte Hornets' offseason.

While it is clear that Charles Lee's squad needs to add some beef in the front court to compete in next season's playoffs, physicality isn't the only need on his Hornets' roster. Among other things, Charlotte needs players who can break down defenders off the dribble and create two-point shots in the half court. LaMelo Ball and Coby White can do it at a high level, but the Hornets are severely lacking tertiary options behind their two point guards.

There are players in this draft class that can satiate Charlotte's need for two-point scoring, and one in particular that is frequently mocked in the teens should be on Jeff Peterson's radar.

Scouting Dailyn Swain

Dailyn Swain is a big-bodied, bruising downhill driver who created paint touches at will in his junior season at the University of Texas. Swain, a 6'8" wing with a 7'0" wingspan, followed his head coach Sean Miller from Xavier to the SEC for his lone campaign with the Longhorns.

The 20-year old saved his best for his last college season.

In 35 games at Texas, Swain averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest. He scored efficiently, putting up 54/34/81 splits in a year that saw him earn Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Swain's major selling point is his ability to get to the basket against a set defense. In 2025-26, the Ohio native averaged 5.5 makes at the rim per 100 possessions -- a 99th percentile number in college basketball. In layman's terms, Swain is adept at beating defenders off the bounce and getting to the basket.

He shows great balance as a driver and punishes smaller defenders with supreme physicality as a finisher. Swain loves to combine a dizzying array of jab steps and head fakes to get by his initial defender before exploding to the cup off one or two feet to finish through traffic. There is real craft and nuance in Swain's game that pairs nicely with his relentless motor with the ball in his hands.

On those drives, Swain is far from a one-trick pony. He showed good vision at Texas, displaying an ability and willingness to read help defenders and dish slick interior passes to cutting wings or a flashing big man. His 3.3 rim assists per 100 possessions in 2025-26 ranked in the 94th percentile among his peers. Overall I found Swain's decision-making a tad erratic, but overall I believe he's a net positive as a play maker.

Swain's ability to create the game's most efficient shots at the rim is an analytics dream, and something that Charlotte desparately needs. The Hornets ranked 23rd in the league in terms of rim attempt frequency, and after their Play-In flame out in Orlando, I'm sure that the organization will look to up that number in an effort to increase the viability of Charles Lee's offense in postseason scenarios.

The question is this: how will his iso-heavy brand of offense translate to the league? Swain will have to prove himself as a cutter, a second-side advantage exploiter, and closeout attacker (more on this shortly) early in his career before he is handed a full dose of on-ball repititions. Thankfully, Charlotte has the foundation in place to insulate Swain early in his career before they let him loose in the back half of his rookie campaign.

Like many a draft prospect before him, the questions about Swain revolve around his ability to score on the perimeter. He shot 34.8% at Texas, a career-best number, but he has yet to make enough threes at volume to be taken seriously as a threat from deep. If opposing teams can sag off him on the perimeter and clog his path to the cup, it will be difficult for him to replicate the on-ball impact that dominated at the college level.

On defense, Swain's physical gifts shine when he plays defense on-ball. He's big, physical, and mobile, with long arms that can swallow up opposing ball handlers. He racked up steals at Texas (87th percentile steal rate) without getting in foul trouble (67th percentile foul rate), and frequently converted those steals into buckets on the other end. I enjoyed Swain's rack attacks in transition, and also his willingness to start the break as a passer off of steals and rebounds.

Analzying Swain's Fit in Charlotte

There are clear pros and cons to Swain landing in Charlotte.

The swingman projects to be the type of go-to downhill scorer that the Hornets don't currently possess. We see every year in the NBA playoffs that players who can create their own offense are king, and Swain's high-end outcomes look like the type of player that can grind out halfcourt buckets when the game slows down.

There is also a world in which Swain develops into a wing stopper that can slow down opposing shot creators in one-on-one settings. It is unlikely that Josh Green is in Charlotte's long-term plans, and Swain could be the heir apparent to the role the veteran filled in his two years as a Hornet.

However, I do have questions about Swain's fit in Charlotte's system that revolves around quick decision-making and perimeter shooting. The Hornets' current regime covets players who have the innate ability to make decisions in the blink of an eye, and Swain still needs refinement in that area.

As a whole, I think Swain fits nicely in Charlotte -- his strengths will offer some cover for the Hornets' current weaknesses. However, his brand of basketball isn't one that Jeff Peterson has targeted in previous drafts. Selecting Swain would be a deviation from his norms, but there is a clear case to be made based on Charlotte's Play-In flameout and the Celtics' first round loss to Philadelphia that some deviation could be necessary.

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