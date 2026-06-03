Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Koa Peat

Charles Lee is all about culture.

In his two years as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, Lee has overwhelmed the building with his infectious positivity and belief in the people that populate it. Him and Jeff Peterson have placed a premium on acquiring players that live and breathe 'Hornets DNA,' and their emphasis on character and intangibles has quickly paid dividends.

Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James were all billed as NBA-ready, high-character prospects who played for winning programs at the college level, and the basketball habits they developed at their respective universities were key in the Hornets' transformation from also-rans to up-and-coming contenders in the Eastern Conference.

With that in mind, let's dive into a volatile prospect who seems to check all of the off-court boxes for the Charlotte Hornets even if there are still some looming questions about his on-court game.

Scouting Koa Peat

Koa Peat is a 6'7", 245 pound forward with a 6'11.3" wingspan who looks like he should be lining at tight end to catch passes from Bryce Young. He has a well-built frame that will hold up at either forward position in the NBA on day one.

Peat has racked up four gold medals as a member of the USA Basketball program, most recently winning the 2025 FIBA World Cup alongside fellow 2026 NBA Draft prospects Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, and Morez Johnson Jr. In his lone season at Arizona, Peat was named to the Big 12's All-Freshman Team, earned Third-Team All Big 12 Honors, and led the Wildcats' charge to the Final Four with a dominant tournament run that highlighted his wide array of skills.

What sticks out the most about Peat is his blend of physicality and feel.

He has no problems playing through contact on either end of the floor. On offense, Peat is a good finisher around the basket (he shot 69.7% at the rim on a 97th percentile volume of attempts); a trait that the Hornets should covet in this draft process. His 42.7% free throw rate also indicates his comfortability at initiating and playing through contact in the painted area.

Peat is a solid screener who makes clean contact with defenders and understands the angles needed to free ball handlers. He is also an elite offensive rebounder (9.1% OREB rate, 80th percentile) that uses that same inherent knowledge of angles and his strength to slip into and clear space to haul in boards.

The former five-star prospect has low steal and block rates, but that doesn't mean his physicality doesn't show up on defense. Peat is similar to Kon Knueppel in that his sturdy lower half, strong chest, and adequate lateral agility allow him to contain players up and down the lineup even if they don't create a ton of deflections.

Peat projects to be a multi-positional defender at the next level that can be trusted to operate in any schematic setting due to his size and high-level feel for the game.

Speaking of Peat's feel, his passing vision is one of the most encouraging parts of his offensive skill set. He is deadly in the short roll, throwing eye-popping connective passes to open shooters that dot the perimeter. Peat is the quintessential 'advantage-extender' that will pick apart over-rotated defenses with smart, timely, and accurate passes.

The strengths that Peat brings to the table are undeniable -- there is a reason he was a five-star prospect in 2025's loaded senior class. However, the flaws are glaring, and they could severely limit his role in the NBA.

As a shooter, Peat is an absolute zero. He only attempted 20 threes in his freshman season at Arizona and connected on seven total. He took far too many mid range jumpers (87th percentile in volume), and shot them at a 33.5% clip. His jump shot mechanics are all over the place, and recent footage from the NBA combine showed that Peat is in the middle of a complete rebuild of his jump shot.

Outside of scoring around the basket on stick backs, spoon fed looks out of the short roll, and well-timed cuts, Peat has no path to impacting the game as a scorer early in his NBA career. His upside will be tied to his jump shot, but his floor may be defined by it too.

Analyzing Peat's Fit in Charlotte

For the most part, Peat fits the Hornets like a glove.

He brings size and physicality to the table with the ability to play both forward spots. He seemingly meets all of the Hornets' intangible thresholds in terms of character, pedigree, and success. He plays a connective, team-first style that would mesh nicely with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel as a low-usage front court option that could accentuate their strengths and remove some of the defensive burden from them.

Is the lack of a jump shot that much of a limiting factor for Peat? Until Charlotte employs a center that can stretch the floor, it is.

NBA teams can't afford to play two non-shooters for long stretches. Especially teams like the Hornets who lack players with the ability to break down defenses off the dribble and get to the rim. With multiple incapable shooters in the lineup the floor gets too cramped, driving lanes get squeezed, and life gets difficult for your primary creators.

If Peat was 6'9"+ like Morez Johnson Jr. or Hannes Steinbach giving him the ability to play as a small ball center? This would be a no-brainer. And he still might be a target for Charlotte as the team continues to tweak the fringes of their roster and figure out the ideal team to build around their core pillars.

But based on what we know right now, Peat would have a hard time seeing minutes at either forward spot alongside the Hornets' current trio of centers.

The sell for Peat was articulated perfectly by The Ringer's NBA Draft Guide: "Drafting Peat at this stage of his development would be a bet on character, feel, and developmental foundation. It’d also probably imply that a team imagined his draft position a year from now, in a much weaker class by most projections, and figured that his value would be higher after another year of growth in college."

At the end of the day, Peat oozes Hornets DNA, and maybe that matters more than any on-court fit I can quibble about.

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