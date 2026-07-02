Four of the Largest Contracts in Charlotte Hornets History

They may not have the most money, but sometimes even non-major market teams like the Charlotte Hornets have to open up the checkbook from time to time. That, after all, is how it works in the NBA, where money talks. However, as we take a trip down memory lane, we'll see that success is not always guaranteed.

A look at some of the largest contracts in Hornets' history.

Larry Johnson: 12 years, $84M

It may seem like chump change now, but in 1993, this was some major, major money. LJ was an All-Star and a former Rookie of the Year, so keeping him happy and in town were top priorities for owner George Shinn and Hornet leadership. However, it was a deal they would come to regret. Johnson’s contract upset teammate Alonzo Mourning, who, after not getting the money he wanted, would force a trade two years later. Johnson, in turn, hurt his back, and in 1996, after a few subpar years, was sent to New York. He remains bitter about the way he was treated to this day, often skipping alumni events.

Nic Batum: 5 years, $120M

What happened to Batum is what a lot of Hornets fans asked toward the end of the versatile forward’s tenure with the team. Initially coveted by several teams prior to his signing in 2016, Batum averaged 15 and 6 in his first year with the franchise. However, once he settled into his residence at the Queen City, his numbers dipped the following season and never recovered. Charlotte, in turn, wouldn’t make the playoffs again with Batum in uniform. The worst part? He never even made it to the end of his contract as he was waived in 2020.

Gordon Hayward: 4 years, $120M

At the time in 2020, this was the largest deal the Hornets had ever made. Worth noting is that even then, people were wondering what they were thinking. Hayward was not far removed from a season-ending leg injury, and health issues plagued him through the end of his tenure with Charlotte. His subpar numbers didn’t help matters either, as he averaged a modest 16 points a game while in a Hornets uniform.

LaMelo Ball: 5 years, $260M

The wounds are still fresh with this one. The Hornets were in a no-win situation in the summer of 2023. With Miles Bridges dealing with off-court legal issues, the Hornets could not, under any circumstances, let Ball, a former Rookie of the Year himself, even entertain the idea of going elsewhere. My, how times have changed. Just like this summer, Ball appeared to give no indication he even wanted to play for another team, and undoubtedly, the money, the largest in Hornets history, helped him double down on his love for Charlotte.

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