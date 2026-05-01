Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony Drops Interesting Rookie of the Year Take

The Rookie of the Year race is usually very clear by about the midway point of the season. There may be a handful of candidates that are worthy of the recognition, but one typically stands well above the others.

This year, it was two guys — Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg — who, at different points, looked like the best rookie in the league. Former NBA star and Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony understands the reason for the debate, but has a solution to it all, although Flagg has already been named the winner.

Melo: "I think they should be co-Rookie of the Year ... this is more J-Kidd, Grant Hill."



Rudy: "I do believe [LeBron & Melo] should've been co-Rookie of the Year too."



Cooper Flagg & Kon Knueppel both went CRAZY this season, but does that mean they'll split the ROY? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R8qrLn16dA — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) April 27, 2026

“I think both are phenomenal. I think they should be Co-Rookie of the Year. If there’s a time for Co-Rookie of the Year, this is the time for Co-Rookie of the Year," he said on his podcast 7 PM in Brooklyn. "I’ve been saying this for the past month because you’ve got to keep in perspective what Cooper is doing. Like, what he is doing is unbelievable…to lead the team in all of those statistical categories as a rookie is something special. Knueppel, the same way. When you talk the amount of threes that Knueppel made this year as a rookie, that’s some wild numbers. It’s not production versus winning. Let’s get both of them m************ Rookie of the Year. This is more J-Kidd, Grant Hill. More Steve Francis, Elton Brand. This is the time to do Co-Rookie of the Year."

He's got a point. Both players were phenomenal in their own way, and each has an insanely good resume that warrants being the recipient of the award.

Flagg had an incredible amount of hype as the No. 1 overall pick and blew those expectations out of the water, putting up some massive performances, particularly in the final couple of weeks in the regular season, where he posted 51, 45, and 33-point outings.

The argument for Knueppel is valid as well, and it goes well beyond his league-leading 273 made threes. He was consistent, had to play through physicality as teams had him at the top of the scouting report, and, maybe most importantly, he helped change the culture of the organization. You never saw him take a play off or not hustle for a loose ball that he was in the vicinity of. Taking a 19-win team to 44 wins and a Play-In appearance in one year is an incredible feat.

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