Hits & Misses: The Hornets' 1st Round Picks Over the Last 5 Years, Where They Are Now

When it comes to the NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets have had plenty of hits, but also their share of misses.

Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson were the team’s first-round picks this year. We don’t know how their rookie season will turn out, but we do know how things have gone for some of their predecessors.

Here’s a look at how the last five years have shaped out for Buzz City's first-round picks.

James Bouknight (2021):

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After coming to Charlotte fresh off a stellar two-year stint at UConn, the Hornets had high hopes for the 6-4 guard from Brooklyn, but things never materialized. After averaging just 4.6 points a game his rookie season, Bouknight’s sophomore campaign kicked off with an unfortunate arrest for impaired driving. A year and a half later, Bouknight was released. Today, his basketball career continues with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G-League. This past season, he was the winner of the league’s three-point shooting contest.

Mark Williams (2022):

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a strange journey the former Duke star had with Buzz City. Though his rookie season was filled with injuries, it seemed like he had the potential to stick around for a while, based on talent alone. Then came a disastrous sophomore campaign in which he only played in 19 games due to a back injury. The following season, another filled with injuries, the Hornets attempted to trade Williams, only for the Lakers to rescind the deal, claiming Williams had failed a physical. Months later, Charlotte successfully traded Williams to Phoenix, where he remains today.

Brandon Miller (2023):

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his thee-point basket during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What if I told you fans at the Spectrum Center actually booed loud and clear when the team drafted Brandon Miller? Oh, it happened. Fans that night, already upset about not getting the first pick (who turned out to be Victor Wembanyama), had wanted Scoot Henderson. Quickly they would eat their feelings and like the taste of it. Miller had a stellar rookie season, averaging 17.3 points a game. Last year, his third in the league, he averaged 20.2 points per game, best on the team. He is now poised to be the leader of the Hornets after the team traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Nick Smith Jr. (2023):

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Smith Jr. (20) reacts against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taken later in the first round with the 27th pick, Smith spent two years in Charlotte, mostly in a backup role. He did see 27 starts when LaMelo Ball went down in the 2024-2025 season. Months after that year ended, he was waived by Charlotte. Smith ended up with the Lakers on a two-way deal. His play last season earned him a promotion to a full-time roster player.

Tidjane Salaün (2024):

Mar 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one caught a lot of people by surprise when it happened two years ago. I remember hearing the Hornets weighed their options long and hard before deciding Salaün’s upside was worth the risk. They admitted then he would be a work in progress, and he’s been just that. So far in two years, he’s averaging 5.9 points per game while grabbing 4 rebounds a night. Salaün’s points per game output did slightly improve in his second season, but that’s not at all a reflection of true growth. He’s going to have to get moving if he’s to have a spot on the Hornets in the future, much less the rest of the NBA.

Kon Knueppel (2025):

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) shoots at pregame warm ups against the Miami Heat during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the time, some were saying the Knueppel pick was done in response to taking Tidjane Salaün the year before. In other words, Knueppel was safe. I can recall a scout telling me (jokingly) my game was as good as Knueppel’s. Later, during the midst of Kon’s rookie season, the same scout happily admitted he was wrong. Knueppel finished second in rookie of the year voting in 2026, averaging 18.5 points per game. His 273 three-pointers made were tops in the NBA, setting a franchise record in the process. Knueppel figures to be one of the faces of the franchise for years to come.

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