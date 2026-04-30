How the NBA's Proposed Lottery Reform Helps the Charlotte Hornets

Tanking reform could not have come at a better time for the Charlotte Hornets.

If you missed it, ESPN's Shams Charania detailed the NBA's proposed changes to the NBA Draft Lottery that are being introduced because of blatant tanking across the sport. While I don't fully agree with the league's new '3-2-1' lottery proposal, I do agree that something had to change, because the late-season antics in Brooklyn, Washington, and Utah, were an affront to to the sport of basketball.

For a full primer on the proposed lottery reform, see Charania's full article here. Essentially, teams who finish in the 'relegation zone' with the worst three records in basketball will receive two lottery balls, teams who finish with the fourth through tenth worst records in the league will receive three lottery balls, and teams who finish with the 11th through 16th worst records (including the 7/8 Play-In Tournament game loser) will receive one lottery ball each. The three teams with the worst record have a floor of the 12th overall pick.

I quibble with the 'punishment' of the top three teams. In a normal non-tankfest of a year, why should the worst teams in the leauge who don't have enough talent to compete be punished? If you're reading this you may have watched the 2011-2012 Bobcats (and be entitled to compensation for doing so) -- that team pulled some punches to guarantee the top odds at landing Anthony Davis in the NBA Draft, but they were also so bereft of talent, it was guaranteed for them to finish in the bottom-three no matter what.

If the league limited the floor of those bottom three teams to the seventh through ninth picks instead of the 12th, I'd be more on board with this plan. Forcing a bottom-three franchise to pick 12th overall that is just bad, not tanking, is a raw deal.

On the other hand, the NBA had to do something, and this major overhaul is a direct shot at the aformentioned tanking teams who sullied the name of the NBA by forgoing the unspoken competitve contract that binds the integrity of a professional sports league together.

In reality, this solution is likely a short-term fix to a problem that was exacerbated in 2026 due to the strength of the upcoming draft class. Teams were willing to sacrifice this season (and their pride) in order to maximize their odds at selecting AJ Dybants, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, or Caleb Wilson at the top of the draft.

How the Reform Benefits Charlotte

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If the Hornets continue on their upward trajectory, they won't have to worry about being in the 'relegation zone' for the forseeable future. Charlotte has an exciting young core, deep pockets stuffed with future assets, and a trustworthy framework in place to maximize this contention window that is beginning to crack open.

Even in a "worst-case scenario" season, it would be hard to imagine this group in Charlotte finishing with a bottom-three record in the next three seasons. Imagine saying that sentence a few years (even months) ago. The Hornets drafting three core players in five years right before the NBA makes it more difficult to do so is the type of luck that has normally evaded this franchise.

In addition, the future picks they own (specifically in 2027 from Dallas and Miami) feel destined for the middle of the lottery.

Dallas has a long path to contention in the Western Conference. Although they do have the reigning Rookie of the Year in tow, the Mavericks are at a major defecit in talent compared to the giants lording over the West. Cooper Flagg's squad should comfortably miss the playoffs next season, but still fare better than teams like Sacramento, New Orleans, Memphis, and even Golden State depending on how their summer goes. Charlotte should be in line to receive a premium pick from Dallas.

The same goes for Miami. Pat Riley's unwillingness to tank has kept his Heat churning on the treadmill of mediocrity with minimal paths to hitting the kill switch. And in the likely event that Miami enters a soft rebuild by moving off Tyler Herro this summer (get him to Detroit for Cade Cunningham's sake), Charlotte will have another lottery selection that is liable to wind up anywhere from 1-16 with the flattened odds.

The lottery reform will have sweeping league-wide implications, and franchises like Brooklyn and Sacramento without any high-end talent in tow are right to be bummed about the direction the league is taking the draft, but fans of the Charlotte Hornets should be rejoicing at the timing of this monumental move.

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