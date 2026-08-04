Kon Knueppel Sits Behind Only the Three-Point King in NBA 2K 3-Point Rating

If you find yourself in need of a three-pointer during a game of NBA 2K27, you could not do much better than Charlotte Hornets Forward Kon Knueppel.

On Monday, 2K Games released select player ratings for its upcoming release, and they have placed Knueppel as its second-highest player in terms of three-point shooting, right behind Charlotte native and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Knueppel was rated a 94 in three-point shooting while Curry was rated a near-perfect 99. This is a significant increase for Knueppel after an 85 rating for three-point shooting in NBA 2K26, released just prior to Knueppel’s rookie season.

Knueppel’s overall rating was an 86 for NBA 2K26. His rating for this year’s game has not been released. He is coming off a stellar rookie season, in which he finished second in rookie of the year voting behind Dallas Mavericks small forward Cooper Flagg. The former Duke star averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He finished on the league’s all-rookie team.

For what it’s worth, however, no one in the NBA made more threes than Knueppel, as he finished with 273 threes, one ahead of former Hornets teammate LaMelo Ball, who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knueppel attempted 642 three-pointers, making almost 43% of shots from outside.

Curry meanwhile made 190 attempts out of 484 attempts for a 39% clip.

The Davidson legend has made an NBA record 4,248 three pointers.

NBA 2K also released the next highest ratings for eight other players.

They are point guard Damian Lillard (93) of the Portland Trailblazers, shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson (93) of the Detroit Pistons, shooting guard/point guard Luke Kennard (93) of the Phoenix Suns, point guard/shooting guard Luka Dončić (92) of the (Los Angeles Lakers, shooting guard/small forward Anthony Edwards (92) of the Minnesota Timberwolves, small forward/shooting guard Kevin Durant (92) of the Houston Rockets, small forward/shooting guard Max Strus (91) of the Cleveland Cavs, and shooting guard/small forward Sam Merrill (91) of the Cleveland Cavs.

It is anticipated that NBA 2K will release additional ratings as we get closer to the game's release date.

NBA 2K27 launches on Friday, September 4, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (Steam) platforms. It can be accessed earlier on August 28th, 2026, for players who purchase the Deluxe or Ultra editions. Early access times vary by time zone.

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