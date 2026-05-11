LaMelo Ball Announces the Birth of His Son and the Name is as Unique as it Gets

Over the last few months, there has been some speculation that LaMelo Ball and his partner, Ana Montana, welcomed a child into the world. Over the weekend, they officially announced in an exclusive interview with People that their son was born back in January and named him LaOne.

Yes, LaOne Ball is the real name, and honestly, the uniqueness is not all that surprising. LaMelo not only rocks the jersey No. 1, but 1 of 1 is part of his branding with PUMA.

LaMelo's father, Lonzo, was very much involved with his sons' development in basketball, starting them at a very young age. Melo, along with Lonzo and LiAngelo, became a part of the biggest story in prep basketball at Chino Hills, and it may not be the last line of the family that will make noise in the basketball world.

A couple of months back, Lavar mentioned on the Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball that he plans to do the same with his grandkids, which really fueled the speculation around LaMelo possibly having a son.

LaVar Ball says he plans to start training LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana’s son “LaOne” for the NBA at 3 years old 😭👀🔥



“If I raised you three killas in the backyard what you think i’m finna do with a gym in the backyard” https://t.co/MCLgpLrYhk pic.twitter.com/2xedITpQCM — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) May 11, 2026

“Gelo already got my number one pick. And aye, I got another one too, called ‘The One.’ Yes indeed. I’m going to train them," Lavar said. "If I raised you killas in the backyard, what do you think I’m going to do with a gym in the backyard? They are going to start at four. But here’s the thing, I’ll put the hoops down in the gym, they’ll go sideways, and I’ll invite teams over there that are 8-9 (years old) to play my four and five-year-olds.”

Dad strength already kicking in?

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Coming into this season, there were still a lot of questions about whether or not LaMelo would be a part of this rebuild in Charlotte. It was never a talent thing, and instead, more of an availability thing, considering how many games he had missed over the first five years of his career. He missed some time early in the season, and for a moment, it felt like the same story, different year. Once he came back in mid-December after a brief stint on the shelf, he played in 56 straight games to end the season.

Unfortunately, because of his history, he'll have to prove that he can stay on the floor in 2026-27 for everyone to start to get past the injury-prone label, but the coaches, trainers, and front office did a great job of managing his minutes and protecting him this past season. Plus, who knows? Maybe that dad strength kicked in.

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