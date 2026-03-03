Brandon Miller Talks Playoff Push, Addition of Coby White, Offensive Firepower + More

Hornets forward Brandon Miller spoke to the media ahead of the team’s Tuesday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Miller discussed a number of things, including the confidence that’s allowed him to shoot well over the last stretch of games, the impact Coby White is having since being traded, and how the fans are bringing the intensity for home games at Spectrum Center.

Here's everything the third-year star had to say.

Miller on what’s working well offensively during the last stretch of games:



“I think it’s just confidence. I’ve been playing with that confidence each game coming up. That’s all I can do now. We’re playing in front of great crowds, so I’m just continuing to do the things that have been working and pile up these wins as we get late in the season.”

Miller on how his shot feels currently:



“It feels good. I’d rather talk about some passing or some other people scoring, but it’s fine. Just staying consistent with the daily routine, and it gets better from there.”

Miller on his teammates' offensive contributions from scoring to passing:



“It makes my job a lot easier. When you see Kon, Melo, Miles, anybody, Moose included, getting offensive boards, turning that energy to us and playing as hard as he can, all you can do is play hard for your brother. That’s what we’ve been doing."

Miller on his on court relationship with Coby White:



“He’s another veteran player that we needed. Hats off to him for coming in with the mindset of learning. That’s all he can do now, just keep learning and building from here.”

Miller on extra intensity as the team makes a playoff push:



“It’s a different vibe in Spectrum. I’ve been saying it for the past three months, the fans have been showing up through any condition. Having that bond and that support system from the fans helps us in the long run.”

Miller on how the team is handling the intensity:



“It definitely shows. We’ve got a lot more wins. I’ve been saying the fans help us win. We play for the fans. They do nothing but help us, so I encourage them to keep showing up for us. We want to keep doing what we do best.”

The Hornets currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings at 30-31 on the season, with 21 games remaining in the regular season.