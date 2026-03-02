Celebrity Couple Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick Are Huge Moussa Diabaté Fans

Saturday afternoon, Owen O'Connor and I saw Brandon Miller warming up on the floor ahead of the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers, wearing a pair of antlers that read, "MOOOOOSE" across the front.

We quickly found out that the Hornets team shop was selling the antlers for $10, and boy, were there a bunch of folks making that purchase.

About midway through the first quarter, I noticed a couple sitting behind the stanchion, right in front of us in media row, wearing a different version of antlers that had eyes, nose, ears... the whole thing. I put Owen on duty to find out whether or not those were being sold as well, and he returned with "negative" as the answer.

Come to find out, the Bullwinkle-looking headgear was being worn by famous actress Brooklyn Decker and tennis star Andy Roddick, who got married back in 2009.

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick with appropriate headwear. 🫎 pic.twitter.com/hiAZmKy3Es — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 28, 2026

Diabaté may not put up the stats that LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, or Kon Knueppel are capable of, but his energy and effort are what make it so easy for fans to fall in love with his game. His motor is constantly running and will do all of the small things that may not show up in the stat sheet. Because of his effort and ability to rebound, it has reminded his head coach Charles Lee, of a pair of NBA legends.

“He brings a ton of energy. We talk about it as a staff, we talk about it as a team all the time. Like, I’ve never seen a guy play that hard, that long, that consistently for the whole game," Lee said ahead of a game against Golden State earlier this season. "Like, Ben Wallace comes to mind as somebody that just loves doing all the dirty work, all the things necessary to try to win a game — he does it. Our whole group appreciates everything he brings. He just brings a nastiness, a toughness. Defensively, he allows us to switch up our coverages. His defensive presence is really good on the ball, and then also, he’s protected the paint too. He’s had some big-time blocks for us when we have gotten beat. And then offensively, what he does on the offensive glass is…it’s Dennis Rodman-like. He’s unbelievable. He’s a joy to watch.”

So far this season, Diabaté is averaging 8.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 64% from the floor.