Coby White's Description of the Charlotte Hornets is Spot On

Coby White is on fire.

After a slow start in his first few games as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran point guard has turned it on during the team's seven game home stand. White scored 27 points in Tuesday night's laugher against the Sacramento Kings, pouring in bucket after bucket from all three levels of the floor.

White only notched a single assist on Tuesday, but he's been sublime as a passer in his 12 games with the Hornets. White's ability to touch the paint and kick the ball out to open three-point shooters has been lubricant for Charlotte's janky offense when LaMelo Ball hits the pine.

The Hornets sport a blistering 123.4 offensive rating when White takes the floor without LaMelo Ball, and they are outscoring their opponents by 14.3 points per 100 possessions in those minutes.

Compare those numbers to the 110.6 offensive rating and the -5.1 net rating in the minutes that Collin Sexton played without LaMelo Ball next to him, and you get a clear picture of how impactful the addition of Coby has been to Charlotte.

Charlotte is 9-3 when White plays, and the four-game win streak they're currently riding has increased their chances at advancing to the NBA playoffs for the first time in a decade. White, drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2019, has played in one playoff series in his career -- a five game shellacking in which the Bucks stomped the Bulls.

According to White, this iteration of the Hornets is leagues better than that Bulls team that made the playoffs, and really any Bulls team he played for.

Coby White says the Hornets are 'dangerous'

After Charlotte's 134-90 win over Sacramento, White was asked if he expected the Hornets team to be this explosive when he joined them. His answer painted a clear picture of his feelings towards his new squad.

"No," said White with a chuckle. "I sit back and I think about it, being on a team this dangerous, I've never been on a team this dangerous, to the point where it can be a back-and-forth game, and then you hit one run, and then you're up by 20. And then you're up 30."

The Hornets have been absolutely burying opponents this season, to the point that their average margin in wins has reached historical levels.

Two teams on this list, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, won a championship. Another, Boston, made the NBA Finals. And the last team, Philadelphia, upset the top-seeded Bulls in the first round of the playoffs after Derrick Rose injured his knee in game one of the series.

Charlotte may not reach the heights of the teams listed above, but they've proven over an extended period of time that they are a legitimate force to be recokned with in the Eastern Conference playoffs, assuming they make it into the dance. And if you let Coby White tell it, these Hornets are as dangerous as anyone.

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