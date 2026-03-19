How to Watch Thursday March Madness Games Through a Charlotte Hornets Lens

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Not only are the Charlotte Hornets in a hotly contested playoff race, they also own two first round picks in a loaded class of prospects who will tip-off their NCAA Tournament runs on Thursday and Friday.

March Madness provides these prospects one last chance to endear themselves to NBA scouts before their season ends as the high-level tournament games across the country act as a final exam for those hoopers with NBA aspirations.

Below is a watch guide for Hornets fans that will include a number of draftable prospects in Charlotte's range of picks to keep an eye on as the madness unfolds.

Thursday Afternoon

Bruce Thornton - G - Ohio State

Isaiah Evans - G - Duke

Tyler Tanner - G - Vanderbilt

Jeremy Fears - G - Michigan State

Meleek Thomas - G - Arkansas

Henri Veesaar - C - North Carolina

The early slate on Thursday is a guard heavy one.

Thornton and Evans are two bucket getters that their respective team's rely on to score in bunches. The pair of combo guards are elite shooters in terms of both volume and accuracy who can swing games with their ability to get hot from range.

Thornton does it more as an on-ball player who drives the Buckeyes offense as their lead ball handler, whereas Evans operates off-ball, coming off a dizzying array of screening actions in Duke's offense to get looks in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

Tanner is an statistical darling. The undersized point guard has a pristine analytical profile that screams NBA player despite his svelte 6'0" frame. He boasts a high assist rate, a low turnover rate, and impacts the game on defense by racking up deflections that lead to steals. Folks will have questions about his viability in high-leverage moments in the NBA due to his lack of size, and he will have a chance to answer them in the crucible that is the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday Night

Morez Johnson - F - Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - F - Michigan

Aday Mara - C - Michigan

Daylin Swain - G - Texas

Chris Cenac Jr. - C - Houston

The Michigan front court trio is one to track for Hornets fans.

Lendeborg has long been mocked to Charlotte in early projections, and his swiss-army knife skillset would fit the Hornets' front court like a glove. Pay close attention to Yaxel's jump shot during the tournament -- he's was hit or miss from deep in conference play, and his long-term ceiling (which is another conversation beacuse he will be 24-years-old when the NBA season tips off in October) could be determined by his ability to space the floor as a shooter.

Johnson and Mara are two other interesting fits with Charlotte's current makeup. Johnson is Moussa Diabate-lite, a wrecking ball on both ends who makes up for his height (6'9") with dogged effort and intensity on the defensive end.

Mara is the country's best shot blocker who boasts some juice as a passer, something that the Hornets don't exactly have at the center position.

Enjoy the madness! We'll be back tomorrow with an overview of Friday's games as well.

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