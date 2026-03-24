Which Charlotte Hornets Star Would Take the Last Shot in the Playoffs?

For multiple reasons, we've come to the point where it very much matters who might get the last shot for the Charlotte Hornets. Firstly, the Hornets are playing meaningful games on the way to a Play-In and perhaps a playoff berth.

Secondly, there are actually multiple good options for once. It's not just LaMelo Ball. Now, one could envision Coby White, Kon Knueppel, or Brandon Miller getting an attempt to tie or win the game at the buzzer.

But when it matters most, in the playoffs, who would get the call? Charles Lee does a pretty good job of drawing up plays in those situations, but who would he draw it up for? There's an argument to be made for multiple players.

The three main players who will be on the floor no matter what are LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller. In some situations, Coby White will be out there, but that's less likely, and he'd probably be the fourth option there.

Every single time, the ball should go to Ball off the inbound pass. He is the best facilitator, and his gravity will help open things up for other shooters. Plus, if the other shooters can't get open or things go awry, no one's better at creating their own shot on the roster. If it breaks down, Ball might have a shot to salvage the play.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Now, the player he'll pass to depends, I believe, on the situation. If a three is needed, the ball is going to Knueppel, likely off a few screens or curling around Ball to get a shot up. He would take the last shot 10 out of 10 times if the play's for a three (whether to tie or if Lee doesn't want to play for overtime).

If the Hornets don't need a three, then Miller would probably get the ball. He's making more two-point shots than Knueppel this season, and he has the size to elevate over defenders. Although, Knueppel has a higher shooting percentage from two, so perhaps he should get the ball here, too.

Either way, both of them should be options in case the other is covered, and if I had to pick one player to get the final shot, I'm drawing it up for Knueppel. He seems to be the most clutch, and he is overall the best shooter on the roster.

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