Predicting the Charlotte Hornets’ 2026-27 Stat Leaders — Including One Surprise

The Charlotte Hornets look very different this year, with new faces and a couple of mainstays long gone. That could mean that the end-of-year stats leaderboard looks different, too.

Points per game: Brandon Miller

This should come as no surprise. Brandon Miller led the Hornets in points per game in 2025-26, and his biggest threat to that, LaMelo Ball, is gone. There's a lot more usage in store for him, and he should get better in his fourth season as long as he's healthy. He could average 23+ points per game, which would absolutely lead the team.

Assists per game: Dennis Schröder

Scorching hot take here, but I believe Dennis Schröder, provided he gets the bulk of the backup point guard minutes, will lead the team in assists per game, but it won't be a high mark. Coby White is the main threat as the starting PG, but White averages 4.7 assists per 36 minutes in his career. Schröder averages 4.9, and he doesn't represent as much of a scorer at this stage compared to White.

Rebounds per game: Hannes Steinbach

There are a lot of good candidates for this one: Moussa Diabaté, Hannes Steinbach, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Naz Reid, and Grant Williams. Given that fact, I suspect Charles Lee will keep everyone fresh by playing those players a similar number of minutes per night, so whether he starts or not, Steinbach's elite rebounding will translate to about 10 a night, and that'll lead a cohort of players hovering around that number.

Steals per game: Sion James

Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rejoice, Hornets fans! Sion James won't really ever have to run the offense when he's on the floor. That means he can literally focus on his best skill, which is stopping the man in front of him. He's the best perimeter defender on the floor, and as long as he continues to get minutes, he should average close to two steals per game. Normally, the starting point guard gets this stat, but I'm going with James as a nod to his defensive acumen over his teammates.

Blocks per game: Ryan Kalkbrenner

This is a pretty easy prediction as well. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the team with 1.5 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game. Whether or not he gets more minutes is irrelevant. He's the best shot-blocker (and tallest player) on the roster. The other big men aren't known for blocking shots, leaving that stat for Kalkbrenner to take easily.

Three-point percentage: Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen over Kon Knueppel? The second-year guard's numbers should be fine because he can absorb more usage at the cost of some efficiency without LaMelo Ball. But that efficiency decrease will hit, and I fully expect a bounce-back year shooting the ball from Grayson Allen now that he's surrounded by a ridiculous number of shooters. It won't be on high volume, but 44% from three is a reasonable bet.

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